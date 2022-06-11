‘My Mum Is Trying To Matchmake Me With A Spiritual & Religious Bible Kind Of Girl’

My mom have a friend, a very good one. The woman really like me because I am a boy and she doesn’t have a male child, so she holds me in high esteem. She has five daughters, my senior, my age mate and my juniors.

Since I returned back from school after my final exam, the respect is becoming too much, my mom started complaining about me being single and her friend becoming more friendlier. Her third daughter just graduated too, and my mom is trying everything for two of us to date. Recently, the started chatting me up frequently and I discovered she is not my spec. She is this spiritual and religious Bible kind of girl and I am a liberal. When I told her that I am not spiritual nor religious, I can see the shock on her face.

She doesn’t wear trouser, no earrings nor necklace, a very decent girl by appearance of course, and that’s the kind of girl I want. She is even complaining that I am too unstable because I am always traveling every now and then and she doesn’t like it.

I am not ready for any relationship right now and I don’t want any relationship that involves two families. I will get a girlfriend for myself whenever I am ready. So I told my mom to bury that thought, it won’t happen and she said I am too stubborn and rebellious and radical, I smiled and said nothing.

So has your parents ever try to match make you with anyone before? Please share your experience.

