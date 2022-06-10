‘My Phone Got Stolen And Now This Is Happening To Me’

Good evening house.

My phone got stolen last year November. The thief cut my window net and stole my phone along with the charger through the window. I woke up around 4.a.m searching for my phone with no success till I looked at the window and saw the big hole staring at me. I was so shocked is an understatement.

I have replaced my phone but right now I wake up in the night and start looking for my phone even if I must have safely keep it.

I wake up and first thing I search for, is my phone.

I open eyes, first thing I want to see, is my phone.

How do I stop this biko? Who have experienced this? Is it panic attack or what?

