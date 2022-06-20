‘My Relationship Just Crashed!’

I came to this Forum to complain about how my Girlfriend always posts pictures of her ex on her Status and uses his pictures as her screensaver.

Here is the link to the thread

https://www.nairaland.com/7133811/girlfriend-keeps-posting-ex-pictures

After her explanations which looked like Truth. We moved on and I have to make a Counter post where I nearly insulted Nairalanders who came to my help with loads of advice to dump the Girl. Here is the link to the second thread I made which also made the front page.

https://www.nairaland.com/7138678/lost-girl-friend-followed-advice

Please Nairalanders forgive me for not heeding to your advice, and also the way I spoke to You guys. I am really sorry about that.

This morning I woke up again and went through her Status and saw another guy she posted on her Status. Jokingly I asked her if this is the Okechukwu (not my name) she is talking about and putting Love Emorji for because she has done that several times. So I was expecting her to tell me that the guy is her Cousin or a relation and to my chagrin she told me the guy is her ex and that she just loves the picture.

I now reprimanded and scolded her that I had warned her not to post anything ex both pictures or videos on her Status. That was when this same girl told me that it is over between us that I complain a lot bla bla bla.

WHY AM I WRITING THIS

I am writing this to advise my fellow guys.

Guys please You have to be careful with these girls, some of them are very heartless, wicked and very manipulative.

Today I am joining the Redpill Gang full time.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related