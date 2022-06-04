‘My Trip To The Market With My Landlord’s Cute Son’

Just came back from the market… Went there with my landlord’s son… This afternoon he saw me going out and asked where I was heading to… Told him… He asked if he could accompany me and I said yes! He was getting a few things too (a mop and buckets and so on…)

I’ve never spoken to him before… I thought he was an arrogant self-absorbed snub… Not my type… He’s a few years older… I’m nineteen so he’s between twenty one to twenty three… Very fair… Has curly hair which he dyed dirty blond but left the roots black… Pierced both ears… Dad is a police man… So it’s insane he allows his son go out looking like a yahoo boy…

Anyways… He and I trekked a little… We barely spoke… I was extremely shy…

We stay in a very quiet predominantly hausa- fulani- yoruba muslim community… After some minutes we finally stopped a bike… He said we would ride together… I told him ‘No’… I never tried that sh** with my exes and sure a as hell wouldn’t start with him… But after waiting to no avail… I relented…

It was uncomfortable and extremely exciting! Being really close to cute guy! A lot of bad thoughts but I was also scared a neighbour would see he and I and report us to my mum…

We got to the market which is extremely disorganized! We split up… He went his own way to get what he wanted to buy… And I went to the stalls selling tomatoes and pepper and bought some onions from a mallam…

He and I met again… He asked if I was done so we would head back to our compound together… I told him I had to grind them cause the blender at home was faulty…

In the market… There’s a section where yoruba women grind tomatoes or egusi etc… We got there… The lady I chose cause her engine was the cleanest started to tease us… My landlord’s son is an aje-butter… He was choking turning red…

It felt good… Cause he was a bit humiliated which made me confident…

The woman asked if we were dating… I couldn’t say no… Kept laughing throughout… He didn’t say anything…. I think it’s a good thing… He made it seem as though we were together…

We finished there… Started talking really well… He’s funny… Smart too… Plus he’s cute so I enjoyed us being seen together as much as being with him…

We went to a cold room to get some chicken… Nothing much happened there… He paid though… I refused cause I had the money… But I couldn’t make a scene… We later spent the money on sweets and soft drinks… Which was fun…

His mum called… Asked him to go to his aunt’s wine shop to get something… I didn’t follow him cause it’s already late… Went home alone…

