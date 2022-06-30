‘My Virgin Girlfriend Says No Sex Till Marriage’

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

My girl is just 20 but she doesn’t want sex till after marriage, she is a good girl very sweet and pretty, shes still a student and has never demanded any thing other than my attention and love, i don’t know if i can be celibate till i get married cuz im in my early 20’s and i may start thinking of marriage in d next 6 or 7 years, please what is ur advice for me
no insults please

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: