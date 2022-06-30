My girl is just 20 but she doesn’t want sex till after marriage, she is a good girl very sweet and pretty, shes still a student and has never demanded any thing other than my attention and love, i don’t know if i can be celibate till i get married cuz im in my early 20’s and i may start thinking of marriage in d next 6 or 7 years, please what is ur advice for me
no insults please
‘My Virgin Girlfriend Says No Sex Till Marriage’
My girl is just 20 but she doesn’t want sex till after marriage, she is a good girl very sweet and pretty, shes still a student and has never demanded any thing other than my attention and love, i don’t know if i can be celibate till i get married cuz im in my early 20’s and i may start thinking of marriage in d next 6 or 7 years, please what is ur advice for me