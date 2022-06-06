‘My Younger Brother Is A Snitch’

I have tried my best as a senior bro to talk to this boy and try and bond well with him.
As per man to man. He just turned 24
I try to orient him on street levels and how to be a real G.
But he will go behind my back and start sharing our personal talk with his friends, our neighbours, and the worst part is he shares everything i say to our mother.
That i purse women
That i gamble
That i go to joints
This boy cannot keep secret at all
This is someone i expect to be my Guy
someone that should cover my back
Any little gist i have with him
he will go behind my back to tell momsi
Like WTF
I have decided that i will NEVER talk to him again.
Now, what should i do
Should i cut him off and avoid him completely and never speak anything with him again??
Or
confront him and deal with him for talking too much
My sis say i should forgive him but omo i no send that boy again