‘My Younger Brother Is A Snitch’

I have tried my best as a senior bro to talk to this boy and try and bond well with him.

As per man to man. He just turned 24

I try to orient him on street levels and how to be a real G.

But he will go behind my back and start sharing our personal talk with his friends, our neighbours, and the worst part is he shares everything i say to our mother.

That i purse women

That i gamble

That i go to joints

This boy cannot keep secret at all

This is someone i expect to be my Guy

someone that should cover my back

Any little gist i have with him

he will go behind my back to tell momsi

Like WTF

I have decided that i will NEVER talk to him again.

Now, what should i do

Should i cut him off and avoid him completely and never speak anything with him again??

Or

confront him and deal with him for talking too much

My sis say i should forgive him but omo i no send that boy again

