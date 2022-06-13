N-Power Physical Verification Starts Officially On Tuesday 14th June

Npower Physical Verification Starts Officially On Tuesday 14th June To Saturday 25th June, 2022

The long awaited physical verification officially commences on Tuesday 14th June, 2022 and will officially end on Saturday 25th June, the entire physical verification exercise will last for two weeks.

Npower applicants are hereby advised to login their nasims self service portal and click on the verification tab of their nasims portal, if you are selected, your physical verification venue will be displayed under the “fingerprint captured ✓” green icon at the bottom of the verification page on nasims self service portal.

