N80k In Ikoyi With Pension And HMO Or 80k In Ikeja With No Benefits?

Good evening,

My younger cousin got both offer below

80k in ikoyi with pension and HMO or

80k in Ikeja with no Pension or HMO

He resides in Alimosho

Which would you choose and why?

