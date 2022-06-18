Politicians are trying to outspend one another in the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti as voters and security operatives are being induced….

Politicians are trying to outspend one another in the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti as voters and security operatives are being induced.

Our observers have witnessed different instances of vote buying and inducement of security operatives and some INEC officials across the state.

The election started on a peaceful note across many polling units and voters trooped out en masse.

However, no sooner than accreditation commence did politicians start reaching out to voters through party agents.

At Polling Unit 002, St Mary Catholic Nur/Pry School, Oye Local Government Area, people commented openly on how political parties were doling out cash to voters.

The three leading parties in the election are said to be involved in the act.

While one is said to be giving out N10,000 to a voter, the remaining two are allegedly bribing voters with N5,000 each.

Some security operatives were caught on camera running after a politician who gave them money that they shared outside the polling units they were deployed to.

In one of the polling units at Ward 10 Afao/Kajola, Ikere LGA, security personnel, and INEC ad hoc staff threatened to stop work, claiming that the money given to them was small compared to what they got from other parties.

At Polling Unit 003, Ward 1, Asin in Ikole LGA, voters marched to a spot behind a GSM mast where money was shared by an agent of one of the three leading parties.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-naira-rain-in-ekiti-as-politicians-induce-voters-security-operatives

