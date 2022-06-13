Nation Grid Has Collapsed Again

National grid has fainted again O.

The national grid has once again experienced system failure, resulting in nationwide blackout since 6.49pm on Sunday.

According to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), the development was responsible for the current power outage being experienced.

The disruption marked the 17th time the grid would collapse in 2022.

AEDC through its verified Facebook page on Sunday night appealed to its Abuja customers and those within its areas of operation for understanding as concerned authorities were working tirelessly to restore power supply.

“Please be informed that the current power outage is due to a system failure from the National Grid. The system collapsed at about 6.49pm today 12th June, 2022, causing the outage currently being experienced.

“We appeal for your understanding as all stakeholders are working hard to restore normal supply,” said the management of AEDC.

https://leadership.ng/just-in-nationwide-blackout-as-national-grid-collapses/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related