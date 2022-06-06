Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels Get Warm Reception At Abuja Airport After Victory (Video)

150 Students To Benefit Scholarship At Prince Ned Nwoko Sports University

The Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer, Prince Ned Nwoko recently disclosed that plans are underway to give out full scholarships to 150 students at the newly approved First Sports University in Nigeria and sub Sahara known as Sports university Idumuje-ugboko.

He disclosed this when his personal staff in Abuja had waited at the Private Jet wing to welcome him back to Abuja and celebrate his landslide victory at the just concluded Delta North senatorial primary election of People’s Democratic Party in Delta State where he polled 246 votes to defeat his challenger Paul osaji who had 67 votes.

Hon Ned who’s also the Chairman of Prince Ned Nwoko foundation whose obligations focused on Education, Health, Sports Development, Culture and Tourism and Environment stressed that for students to qualify for the scholarship you must be good in one aspect of sports and there would be trials where qualify students would be selected for full scholarships at Sports University idumuje ugboko in Delta State.

Speaking about the University, Philantropist said it’s focus will be 80% Sports Development and 20% conventional academy study because it would be a university to train and develop our lad from young age of 15 and above so that they can compete at the Olympic games.

Among the various courses that would be offered are Sports Communication (Sports Journalism), Sports Phycology, Sports Technology and Science, Sports Administration, Sports criminology etc.

The former lawmaker also revealed for the first time that there would be an exchange programs for top notch students with leading European universities whose representatives were at Sports University idumuje during the week to see what’s been done.

Also these European universities would equally send their students to Sports University to gain knowledge.

He said “There would be an exchange programs with top rated Europeans universities, their representatives were with us (at the sports university Idumuje-ugboko) yesterday and we are doing this to groom the students so that they can compete anywhere in the world”

Prince Ned Nwoko who was accompanied by his Delectable Nollywood Actress wife, Regina Daniels Nwoko and Children thanked all his staff in Abuja for the show of love and encourage them that all hands must be on deck to secure victory at the 2023 general election.

Among those who were in attendance include Media Aides Adeniyi Moses Ifetayo, Alex Reporter, Sunny Anderson, Bishop Ken, Arch (who is who) Nora Okolo, Sonia Somivie, Abuja Based Comedians Shortcut and Mc Papi, RET crew and others.

