Need Your Advice: Start Afresh In HR Or Continue With Career In Finance

Hi,

I am currently working in the Financial sector earning about N430k and expecting upward increase to N550k plus in November 2022.

Since 2019, I have been trying to switch to HR. I have written CIPM and became an Associate Member. I am also running a Master’s program in Unliag in Industrial and Labour Relations (HR). I currently have an opportunity to switch to HR consulting (entry level position with monthly net of about 240k) in one of the big 4.

I have tried to switch to HR as an Experienced hire in the past but I always get regret mails because of lack of HR experience.

I have plans to japa from the country by next year by God’s grace and will love to have HR experience before I do but the pay is discouraging as I need to gather as much money as possible

Should I stick to my current job or pick the HR entry level job? What would you advise?

