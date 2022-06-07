NERC Is Recruiting

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (“NERC" hereby invites suitably qualified candidates to join our team in an exciting career of regulating the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry. NERC is an independent regulatory institution created under the provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act. Our head office is in Abuja but the Commission has office presence in most states of the Federation.

In pursuit of the mandate of the Commission, we are seeking to employ suitably qualified persons to fill vacancies in the following broad areas of our activities:

i. Market & Competition analysis

ii. Utility rate setting

iii. Electrical Engineering

iv. Consumer protection

v. Finance & Accounting

vi. Data Acquisition and analytics

vii. Legal, Licensing & litigation

viii. Enforcement and Compliance

ix. General Administration

The detailed list of vacancies is available on the application portal.

Method of Application:

If you are interested in a fulfilling professional career at NERC, please log on to careers.nerc.gov.ng and follow the instructions for the application. Applicants should please note that this is a completely online application process, and no paper application and CVs should be sent to the Commission. Applicants are required to submit only ONE (1) application and multiple applications shall result in a disqualification of the applicant. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted for the next process of the recruitment exercise.

The closing date for the online application is 15th July, 2022 at 12:00 (midnight)

