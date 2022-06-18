Nigeria Does Not Need Placeholders, We Need Pacesetters – Reno Omokri

Nigeria does not need placeholders. We need pacesetters. Bola Tinubu calls himself Asiwaju. The literal meaning of Asiwaju is someone who opens up the front. A leader. A pacesetter. What kind of Asiwaju can’t make up his mind who his running mate should be on time?

Nigeria needs a leader who can take decisions. Someone who can work and decide under pressure. If Nigeria is attacked, we need a leader who can respond in a timely manner. People who can’t choose their running mates within the allotted time can’t be decisive leaders

If Tinubu says he has a lifelong ambition to be President, it says a lot about his ability to plan, and the planning ability of those other Presidential candidates who are still relying on placeholders. You planned for a lifetime only to end up with a placeholder?

I hope those who are acting as placeholders, and those who are sending them to act for them, remember that Vice President Osinbajo was meant to be a placeholder for Tinubu, to warm the seat for him. But Osinbajo contested against him. May history not repeat itself!



https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1538213061429018626?s=19

