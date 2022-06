Agreement for the second phase has been signed between NSIA and OCP Group that would see $1.4bn invested in Akwa Ibom State utilising Nigerian gas and Moroccan phosphate to produce 750,000 tons of ammonia and one million tons of phosphate fertilizers annually by 2025.

It started off with ( as @SaharaReporters would say) @MBuhari junketing to Morocco to secure the investment himself.

https://twitter.com/ovienews/status/1531923308421300224?s=21&t=wRcSqA-rAmVuBzsIyA09tA

Akwa Ibom to the world …

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related