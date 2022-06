A Young Couple, Somtochukwu Benjamin and Olivia Chinoyelum, have died in a fatal motor accident one month after their wedding.

It Was Gathered By NaijaCover, that Somto, 27, and Olivia, 26, had their traditional wedding on April 16, 2022 and died in the crash which reportedly occurred on May 16.

They were laid to rest in their hometown, Obunagu Amankwo Eke in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related