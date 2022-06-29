Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 19 Years Of Waiting (Pictures)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Acting Chairman Of The Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue Commission, Chibeoso Aholu and his wife, Juliet have welcomed a set of twins after 19 years of marriage, NaijaCover Reports.

“Honourable Pastor Chibeoso Aholu and his beautiful wife , Lolo Juliet were grateful to God who after nineteen (19) years of waiting in marriage , blessed them with a wonderful set of male twins,” he wrote.

“What a wonderful but patient waiting. As you type amen, whatever that has kept you waiting for this period of years, God will make up for you in double portion in Jesus name…amen.”

