Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After Over 12 Years Of Waiting (Photos)

A Nigerian Couple, Abayomi Michael and Juliet Martins-Fanwo have welcomed a set of twins after almost 13 years of marriage, NaijaCover Reports.
A Family Member, Adebayo Emmanuel Martins shared the good news.
“12 Years and 6 Months after. SEE WHAT THE LORD HAS DONE for the family of Abayomi Michael & Adeola Juliet Martins-Fanwo! Delay is not Denial…What God cannot do, does not exist! Its a BOY and a GIRL. He has made everything beautiful and appropriate in its time… Ecclesiastes 3:11 AMP” he wrote.
See Photos Below:
