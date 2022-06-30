Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After Over 12 Years Of Waiting (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Nigerian Couple, Abayomi Michael and Juliet Martins-Fanwo have welcomed a set of twins after almost 13 years of marriage, NaijaCover Reports.

“12 Years and 6 Months after. SEE WHAT THE LORD HAS DONE for the family of Abayomi Michael & Adeola Juliet Martins-Fanwo! Delay is not Denial…What God cannot do, does not exist! Its a BOY and a GIRL. He has made everything beautiful and appropriate in its time… Ecclesiastes 3:11 AMP” he wrote.

