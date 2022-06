https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppBtVNgfC7Q

A Nigerian father has politely rejected his daughter’s gift on Father’s Day, IGBERETV reports.

A young lady appreciated her dad on Father’s Day by sending him N10k, but her father has politely rejected it stating he is grateful for the gift, but will reject the gift because she needed the money more than he does.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CfEGETtLDzU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

