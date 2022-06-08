Nigerian Grandma In The US Returns $36,000 She Found In Couch She Got Online

A Nigerian grandma based in California, United States of America who received a couch from a stranger online for free has returned te sum of $36,000 she found inside the couch.

Vicky Umodu, a resident of San Bernardino County, said she was looking through Craigslist to purchase furniture for her new home when she found some pieces that someone was giving away for free.

“I said, ‘Maybe it’s a gimmick.’ I said, ‘Let me call them,’” Umodu said to herself

The woman later learned the family was giving away the furniture due to the recent passing of a loved one, according to the report.

“I just moved in, and I don’t have anything in my house. I was so excited, so we picked it up and brought it in,” Umodu added

Stashed underneath the cushion was $36,000 in cash, Umodu revealed to reporters.

The California woman notified the family, offering to return the sum, who then rewarded her generosity.

The family said they were not sure why so much cash was in the couch and they later discovered hundreds of dollars stashed away in their home, per the report.

https://lailasnews.com/nigerian-grandma-in-the-us-returns-36000-she-found-in-couch-she-got-online/

