A Nigerian lady was spotted in a church with a gun. This came after the Owo church massacre that occurred on Sunday 5th June, 2022.

There have also been a report of a pastor who armed himself with a gun while preaching the gospel from his church altar.

Recall that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the Federal Government to legalize firearms in the country.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cet8aXmMfxq/?igshid=MDI0Mzk1ZWY=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related