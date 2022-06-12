Nigerian Lady Hit By Lebanese Man Driving Against Traffic In Lagos Dies (Pics)

Omotola Akinsanya, the Nigerian lady knocked down by a Lebanese man while driving against traffic on May 4, has died.

He was said to have been driving recklessly and against traffic on Sanusi Fafunwa Road when he hit Omotola Akinsanya which resulted in serious injuries to her leg. He sped off but was chased and arrested.

Omotola was rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital where she had been undergoing treatment for the injuries she sustained.

Sadly, in an update given by her brother, Omotola passed away on June 9.

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/6/sad-nigerian-lady-hit-by-lebanese-man-driving-against-traffic-in-lagos-dies-2.html

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7111288/police-arrest-lebanese-drove-recklessly

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related