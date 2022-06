A Nigerian Pastor, Apostle Marvis Ogbeide is celebrating becoming a father for the first time after 8 years of waiting, NaijaCover Reports.

“Celebrate with me. It is a baby girl. I am now a proud father after 8 years of waiting.” he announced on Facebook.

He Also shared photos from the naming ceremony held on Friday, June 10, 2022, As Sighted By NaijaCover, at Power House Assembly in Uromi, Edo State.

