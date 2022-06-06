Nigerian Man Speaks On High Rent In The United Kingdom

A Nigerian man living abroad got people talking after he revealed the cost of rent where he lives.

According to him, the rent per month is between N562k and 975k.

A 2 bedroom here in the UK will cost you between £750 and £1300 depending on the area that’s around N562,000 and N975,000 per month. This is just RENT back home in Nigeria that’s the amount for a 3 bedroom in a good area.



https://twitter.com/IamOlajideAwe/status/1532240778776428544?t=ltrI-xaqxwW2mC3HYE736g&s=19

He said: “Get it right: Things are better here but you will not sit down and hope you will make it here. It depends on what you do and how well grounded you are sha.”

NairaLand in UK what’s your take on this

