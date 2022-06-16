Nigerian Musicians Who Couldn’t Handle Fame (Pictures)

The goal of every celebrity is to be at the top and remain there for as long as they could, some did, some tried but couldn’t… while some just let go of the fame and move to other meaningful businesses of their choice

here are my top 5 countdown celebrity that couldn’t handle fame

kOREDE BELLO

it’s one thing to be talented and another to be prince charming.. kOREDE is an artist I won’t say is that talented, he started young, signed to mavin with one of the most hotest hit single in nigeria of all time GOD WIN,. to the point his name was even changed to it. like they say one hit can keep you in the music business.. he had the fame all through that years just because of that song but too bad he couldn’t capitalize on it, an opportunity alot of musicians are looking for till today.

even though is name will always ring a bell on our ears but his recent songs may not.

Mr, Eazi

when Eazi came out 2014, 2015 the whole industry shooked, wondering who is this wonder kid almost an extent he was dragged by two african countries, nigeria and ghana.

the nigeria born singer who spent quite some time of his life living in ghana was so talented with his thick voice and when he goes “high pitch” on a song they is way he does it till today I still haven’t seen any artist that sound so “emotional” like the early mr Eazi sorta like post malone.. Dude was so different, came with a unique style and won next rated the following year unopposed, he even helped revived terry G career through a feature skin tight. it’s so painful we don’t know why he couldn’t keep up, the only thing we knew is that he was dating a billionaire daughter. listening to his latest song this year Legalise, I shaked my head, this man still has it but lost the one thing that matters alot the “fame”

lil kesh

kesh is the reason why I don’t blame mayorkun for sticking with davido all through this year’s. maybe if he didn’t leave olamide so soon he won’t have turned to an upcoming artist. his genre of music has been filled by his kind with like of zlanta, naira marley, poco lee and the recent wave on the street portable. kesh had the fame but he couldn’t handle it due to the path he chosed.

BLACK FACE

This man doesn’t need an intro, he’s been sympathised with all through the years by fans, friends and families (fff) for been a victim of a song robbery, african queen stolen by 2face.. he had the fame to renovate himself all through the years and make a comeback but unfortunately he couldn’t, been the pillar of the defunct group plantation boys in the early 2000s, he had it all but a mismanagement of fame didn’t really help. All he does to cry for a lost treasure and funny enough nigeria’s don’t take him serious no more. he caused it with his own hands.

ICE PRINCE

ZAmani, the man who made alot of nigerias love rap music. the oleku singer who was signed to choc city label became among the top artist making wave at that time within a short period of time. he was so loved as he brought series of rap hit singles, from been feature in samklef noni, superstar, to juju badman!….but all that begin to changed when he dived into doing what other artists were doing (party jam) just to please nigerias. to me that was the begining of his downfall.

he was known to be a rapper, why sing? if nigerias wants to listen to party jams they have wizkid for that, they have davido and alot of other musicians for that, he should have held his own which was hip-hop and by now he would have been a legend like his mentors before him, mi, ruggedman, eedris,naeto c.

though the last time we heard from him was a feature he got on “I like your waist in particular” which was a mega hit but ever since then nothing. ice Prince just couldn’t handle fame, sometimes I wondered what really happened to him.

Note: King0G is no blogger but a music lover!

thank you

