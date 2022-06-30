Nigerian Musicians Who Have Beefs With Each Other (Pictures)

We all know controversies is what helps to keep the industry flowing either Good or bad. just like Biggie and 2pac in here we are going to talk about the king0g top 5 countdown nigeria musicians who had quarrels, dispute with each other…. some got settled between the line other’s still holds grudges between themselves till today, hence the line by burna boy on black sermon track remix some of his friends do carry gun!. shogbo?

OLAMIDE and DONJAZZY

This happened in 2015 during the headies next rated between their both top signees….it was getting so fustrating seeing don jazzy musicians winning that category almost every year.. though he is a good promoter but some of us saw they is an influence going on in headies (wiao wiao government) because it was so clear lil kesh had more hits than reekardo banks that year…when olamide stepped up on stage to make his mind known, i didn’t really blame him.. the fight got to social media that they both started throwing jabs to each other that it was getting to a stage of been threatened not to enter some parts of lagos state..until we later heard what was supposed to be a fight became a businesses transaction. A big man came to settle the whole thing, probably shut them both up with couple of nairas.. the both signees they want to fight for is nowhere to found as of now. what a shame!

eedris abdulkareem and 50 cent

Though eedris claimed this earned him alot of respect, back then as a kid so many of us were in support but as I grew older I finally understood the real issue, it’s not right to vent your fustration on someone else. it’s not 50cent doings to be the headline event of the show….he was invited to….it’s not 50 cent fault to be booked in a first class seat on the plane by the organisers. why will you carry your agbero character to go taunt him…if you felt you weren’t treated better in your own country go talk to the organisers and caused havoc with them, let’s see if he won’t spent the rest of his careers behind kuje since 04.

That was an unnecessary act he pulled with 50 cent, let’s say the truth and we all could see how it affected his career… upcoming musicians that’s one vital lesson.

ZLANTA and DJ CUPPY

This is one of the reasons I don’t blame this online redpillers on nairaland, why come into a business transaction with some one (gelato) and not make the laid down rules known from the start?..is it because it’s a female involved? after the whole thing is done.. concerts you attended to perform with her.. months later you blocked her on all platform and came out to say…. you didn’t receive one naira from the song… you even spent your own money on it.. ah who does that?.. if not a SIMPle guy. what a pathetic joke…that’s Why I don’t blame nigerias when they say he was after his own “share” to tap free current…when the wifi was not connecting to her “hotspot” access denied dude finally realised and got back to his senses …by then it’s too late. business before pleasure my gee… that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t lick ice cream with her but be business oriented…. I hope zlanta gets to see this someday…so many musicians gets paid outrightly for a verse feature before they jump on any beat.

MI and VECTOR

This was a fight between a father and a son that went on for decade, when they finally saw that nigeria’s have moved passed their balderdash they were forced to settle their beef claiming hennessy dropped some naira…hmm.. funny guys…. buh the truth is they realised nigeria’s has moved on when they both drop their various diss tracks and it didn’t make that much waves.. no one cares no more….we just wanted some good music from fireboy, omah lay and the rest ……was this really about rivalry? both are on different levels though, I appreciate vectors freestyles, metaphors and punchlines but when I see people compare him with mi I shake my head. let’s talk about music… there’s different between been a rapper who drop bars on a beat and been a rap Musician for the show business…. that’s the reason MI will forever be a legend.

I mean been a rapper in nigeria is not easy, to be relevant for years now I wonder how he pulled it off with guys he started with so many have been long forgotten.

BURNA BOY and Mr 2Kay

sometimes I feel this man is untouchable, backed by different top men in nigeria, big Gods I don’t think been a cultist or ruggedity won’t give a man that much power to be in the news for bad reasons almost all the time and can’t be touched. just few weeks ago we heard about how is security guard shot a man in a club till now nothing is done about it… This isn’t the first time he was declared wanted by the nigeria police, makes me reminisce about the 2017 incident with beef he had with Mr 2kay a fellow port harcourt brother, dudes was beaten to pulp and robbed at Eko hotel.. after the hoodlums were apprehended they later confessed it was burna boy who sent them, but a scared chicken will always be a frightened chicken. kay said he wasn’t going to press any charges, last we heard was they’ve settled their beef… pathetic.

note: this here is not to promote any form of violence staying peaceful should be encouraged at all time

thank you.

