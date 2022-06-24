Nigerian Musicians Who Influenced Fraudulent Music In The Industry

we all could remember it all started by osuofia (oyibo man, I go chop your dollar) then olu maintain came out with his single yahooze..a hit song that scattered the whole nigeria and africa, then people didn’t really know what he was talking about.. they thought he was just singing to a nice beat with a sexy dance step… because so many nigerias were still faithful and had the fear of God in their life’s..(excluding the politician’s). what about kelly handsome “maga Don pay” With white girls dancing to the song in the video smiling, only few people knew what was actually going on then….fast forward to ten years later we saw quite a number of musicians who took it as a norm to sing about fraudulent songs openly just to justify frauds, scams, yahoo, this really had a negative impacts on the youths of today.

here are my top 5 countdown musicians who influenced Internet scam music on the street of nigeria today!

OLAMIDE

baddo as he is fondly called is one of the new School musicians who brought back “street song” (yahoo music) to the scene in nigeria. After standing firm he created his own label Y.B.N.L when asked what was the meaning he said yahoo boy no laptop. although it’s a cool slang and yes it’s possible to access yahoo with no laptop.. that means he does his With a mobile phone lol. even though I give it to him, dude doesnt really come out to sing about fraud in some of his lyrics like his other business partners do.. that doesn’t mean he doesn’t associate with them….. the latest I heard was… loading.. poco lee ft olamide.

Kaptain

the money must drop crooner, who based in Benin gave us that rhymical sound in 2018, I must say as long as that song had a piece of advice to those youths sacrificing their parents to buy benz.. it also influence frauds but was against money rituals and the likes. not just that song, Kaptain has dropped several singles about cashout, wire transfer and the rest. though he is an upcoming who haven’t had his breakthrough yet, that doesn’t mean he isn’t well known all over the south side.

Naira marley

The feud he had with efcc along with his twin brother zlanta still in the news media, just like so many upcoming musicians they felt singing about fraud and scams and updates will give them quick fame and publicity according to them that’s what the street wants. his landed him into big problem with the economic financial commission in nigeria. it was reported in the media not only did he sing fraudulent songs but some stollen credit cards were found on his personal laptop while been investigated.

bella shmurda

Sho ni CC, Load am cash app

Cashout

O ni maga bill am

Small money ball out

Usain bolt run am

You get sure client

Lock am

If you no get money leave am

Efcc n’bo japa

like so many american musicians who sings about drugs peddling, murdering and scams the law got no holds on them except they are strong evidence same laws applies here in nigeria… because they can say it’s just songs.. bella is an upcoming talented musician with a stylish voice endorsed by olamide, wizkid and several top musicians but why do fraud influenced songs almost all the time is what I don’t like about him.

ERIGGA

Who else we saving the number one spot for? if not the warri born breed….area to the world..who thought he could blew more by singing about fraudulent music… almost all albums he dropped recently were all packed with Internet fraud lyrics that you find in all the youths phone today.he doesn’t hide it at all, alot of people take his songs motivation to hustle more…buh scamming can never be a good thing.. sometimes I weep thinking about the future of our youths but I do pray it gets better.

note: this is not to discredit this musicians they are good and talented…but scamming your fellow human being should never be an option.

Thank you

