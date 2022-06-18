‘Nigerian Musicians Will Forever Be Indebted To Wizkid And Davido For This’

When I see people talking about how tiktok, instagram, social media influence the whole nigeria music and made it more opened to the masses (upcoming artist) to thrive on. I quite agreed with them but one thing they always forget is to give accolades to the two men who made it possible before those app came noticed.

We all knew how the nigeria music industry operated in the early 2000s, ( 2 decades ago) it was controlled by different cabals who called themselves record labels, from kennis music, square records, storm records, mo hit and some other few. if you don’t belong to any of the aforementioned you can’t get a collaboration not to talk of making it big in nigeria. they were many upcoming artist then who were so good but was never heard of because soundcity refuses to play their songs. Them never play kennis stars music finish, na you when dey ojulegba…na them want play?

Radio stations were delibartely turning down upcoming musicians record tapes except you got connection to pull some strings.

Then came wizkid and Davido, they changed the entire music scene from the hands of this cabals and the monopoly they practiced. like so many wizkid was signed to eme record when he was still a teenager. he spent few years and left, during that time alot of upcoming artist saw that they could actually thrived, since wizkid did it, davido did it within a short period of time they could also.

That was the end of the Godfatherism in the nigeria music entertainment. so many of them old school musicisns with likes of dbanj, 2face were forced to retirement home! thumbs up to wizkid and davido they made the industry opened to everyone because they practically decentralized it and they forever have my respect for that.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related