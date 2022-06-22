Nigerian Parents And Their Poor Child Spacing!

I have always wanted to write on this particular article about the lack of enough gap or spacing of children by most Nigerian parents!

Few months back I was driving along that Abuja-suleja road and decided to stop by to buy some roasted plantain (boli) from a woman by the roadside! But I couldn’t help notice her two baby boys crying profusely, she was holding onto one while the other was on the floor, initially I thought they were twins but after looking well, I noticed that the boy on the floor was a bit older! So I offered to help her console the older child because she was obviously frustrated and so that she can be faster with my plantain so I can hit the road back!

I carried the boy to console him and I was surprised by the way the boy clinged to me and immediately stopped crying, he was still a baby who needs his mother’s attention and cuddling but all was cut short becos he now has a baby brother! I asked the women for their ages and she said the older was 2years old and his brother was 1year old! I was not really suprised but angry at the poor spacing between children by most of our Nigerian parents!

I mean if she has given them atleast a 3 to 4years age gap, the older brother will be old enough to console and play with his younger brother, while she will be able do her work without getting fraustrated and depriving the older baby of the care, attention and also stopping his breastfeeding at that early stage! This lack of child spacing harbits is very common among our parents!

I just want to urge our upcoming parents, new couples and singles hoping to get married someday and give birth to please practice a good child spacing of atleast 2-4years age gap, it has a lot of benefits and also give you time to take care of the child properly and also allowing the mothers body rest and become stronger in preparation for another child

Thanks for reading!

