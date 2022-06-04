Nigerian Police Secure ‘933’ Short Code For Free Emergency Calls, Info Sharing

The Nigeria Police Force has said it has secured a 933

national Police Short Code for free emergency calls and

information sharing with the citizens.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, disclosed this

during a meeting with strategic police managers and official

launch of the Police Specialised Services Automation Project

(POSSAP) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday.

Baba said the approval and allocation of a national police

short code by the National Communications Commission

(NCC) was a landmark achievement.

He said, “In order to enhance the attainment of our internal

security mandate, I am also delighted to confirm that we have

secured the approval of the National Communications

Commission (NCC) for the allocation of a national Police Short

Code for free emergency calls and information sharing between the police and the citizens.

“The acquisition of the short Code which is ‘933’ is a landmark

initiative by the Force leadership to bridge the age-long

emergency communication gap between the Police and

members of the public. The code will soon be formally

launched.”

He stated that the force since the beginning of this year, had

been strengthening “our logistics and operational capacity

through the procurement and deployment of five hundred and

thirty (530) purpose-built operational vehicles including

armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and patrol vans.”

Giving the breakdown, Baba said, “Two hundred and eighty-

three (283) of these operational vehicles were procured within

the Nigeria Police budgetary provisions by the Force leadership, while two hundred (200) were procured through the

intervention of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund. Thirty-one (31)

additional vehicles were acquired by the Ministry of Police

Affairs for the Force, while sixteen (16) others were donated to

the Force by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority for the

purpose of enhancing our operations along the Abuja-Kaduna

highway.

“Aside these, we have also procured two thousand, five

hundred (2,500) bullet-proof vests/armoured plates, and ninety-

three thousand, five hundred and eighty-three (93,583) long

and short range teargas for civil disorder management. All

these assets have been distributed to Police Commands/

formations and are currently being deployed to strengthen our

on-going special Anti-Banditry and Violent Crimes Operations

across the country.”



https://saharareporters.com/2022/06/03/nigerian-police-secure-933-short-code-free-emergency-calls-information-sharing

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related