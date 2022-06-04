Nigerian Police Secure ‘933’ Short Code For Free Emergency Calls, Info Sharing

The Nigeria Police Force has said it has secured a 933
national Police Short Code for free emergency calls and
information sharing with the citizens.
The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, disclosed this
during a meeting with strategic police managers and official
launch of the Police Specialised Services Automation Project
(POSSAP) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday.
Baba said the approval and allocation of a national police
short code by the National Communications Commission
(NCC) was a landmark achievement.
He said, “In order to enhance the attainment of our internal
security mandate, I am also delighted to confirm that we have
secured the approval of the National Communications
Commission (NCC) for the allocation of a national Police Short
Code for free emergency calls and information sharing between the police and the citizens.
“The acquisition of the short Code which is ‘933’ is a landmark
initiative by the Force leadership to bridge the age-long
emergency communication gap between the Police and
members of the public. The code will soon be formally
launched.”
He stated that the force since the beginning of this year, had
been strengthening “our logistics and operational capacity
through the procurement and deployment of five hundred and
thirty (530) purpose-built operational vehicles including
armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and patrol vans.”
Giving the breakdown, Baba said, “Two hundred and eighty-
three (283) of these operational vehicles were procured within
the Nigeria Police budgetary provisions by the Force leadership, while two hundred (200) were procured through the
intervention of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund. Thirty-one (31)
additional vehicles were acquired by the Ministry of Police
Affairs for the Force, while sixteen (16) others were donated to
the Force by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority for the
purpose of enhancing our operations along the Abuja-Kaduna
highway.
“Aside these, we have also procured two thousand, five
hundred (2,500) bullet-proof vests/armoured plates, and ninety-
three thousand, five hundred and eighty-three (93,583) long
and short range teargas for civil disorder management. All
these assets have been distributed to Police Commands/
formations and are currently being deployed to strengthen our
on-going special Anti-Banditry and Violent Crimes Operations
across the country.”
https://saharareporters.com/2022/06/03/nigerian-police-secure-933-short-code-free-emergency-calls-information-sharing