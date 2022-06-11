Nigerian Woman Commits Suicide In Gambia (Photo)

A Nigerian Woman Identified Simply as Sandra, has reportely committed suicide in Gambia by drinking sniper insecticide.

It Was Gathered By NaijaCover, that the incident happened in Bakoteh in the Kanifing Municipality around 10:am on Tuesday, June 7.

The circumstances leading to her taking such drastic step couldn’t be established yet, however, security operatives are currently investigating the incident.

A Source who is familiar with the matter confirmed the development to newsmen, adding that the lady was pronounced dead at a near-by health centre.

“I heard she had some mental depression. The boyfriend bought her a ticket to fly back to Nigeria. When the boyfriend was a way to get her a medical report for her travel, she drank the sniper.” the source said.

Meanwhile, the shopkeeper, who sold the insecticide to the deceased has been arrested by police.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

