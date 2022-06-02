Nigerians Demand Justice For Lady Sexually Assaulted, Beaten At Eko Hotels (Photo)

Condemnation has trailed the alleged sexual assault of a lady, identified as Izzy, at Eko Hotels, Lagos State.

The victim narrated that she had a horrific experience at the hotel while waiting for an Uber driver.

According to her, a strange man touched her thigh and later punched her for rebuking him over the act.

In a Twitter thread on Thursday, Izzy said, “I was waiting for an Uber in the lobby of Eko Hotels when a stranger walks by, touches my thigh and goes ‘hey wassup’ I’m then enraged telling him that he does not deserve to touch me as we do not know each other.

“I dismissed him; after telling him thusly, he walks back up to me and punches me in the face because of the weight of my accusations and the truth.

“We scuffled and he left! I filed a complaint and practically beg for the CCTV footage from the incident! All in all, this world is shit #ekohotels #lagos #nigeria. Well if you see me clocked out you’ll know it’s because I can’t deal anymore.”

When contacted on the telephone, an official of the hotel said the incident would be investigated.

The official who responded to our correspondent’s call said, “This is news to me. I am just hearing this for the first time. We will investigate and get back to you.”

The official, however, refused to give his name, stating that he should be quoted anonymously.

However, many Nigerians on Twitter have demanded justice for the lady, urging the hotel to make the CCTV footage available.

Chinny-San @kilonpop said, “A scuffle happened and Eko Hotel security and staff let him leave!!! Goodness! This just sank in. Heartbroken!”

Dr A.K @Drwisephool said, “This is absolutely pitiable and heart-aching, it troubles my heart that a woman has to experience this type of assault and battery unprovoked.

“It shouldn’t be let to slide, otherwise the assailant would likely continue in this vein of action against other women.

“May I suggest you report to the most appropriate authority to handle this case, with such authority, the CCTV record tape can be recovered and the assailant identified and at least gets to be placed on the search for apprehension. This breaks my heart badly!”

Kieran Chiebuka @KieranChiebuka advised that “You can sue Eko Hotels, just enlist an energetic lawyer to wake them up? No security at the foyer, none at the outer gate to stop the felon?”

Ikjunior @Ikjunior4 said, “I don’t understand this… Eko Hotels should have security guards, how didn’t they do something about it?? Why’ll you have to beg for footage of you being hit? You should file a complaint against the hotel too.”

Tunde @tunde_fernandes added, “Isn’t there a way the hotel management and security could help find justice? There has to be a way. That’s a good place to start. Apologies will never fix or neutralise the problem of sexual harassment.”



