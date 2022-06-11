Nigerians Won’t Bother About A Muslim/Muslim Ticket – Bashir Ahmad Tells Tinubu

Dear Asiwaju, what matter the most is the competency of the person you are going to choose as your deputy, if he/she is a Nigerian with the capacity to help you achieve your great plans for this country, I am sure majority won’t bother whether he/she is a Christian or Muslim.

I am not blindly supporting or pushing for a Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian tickets, but consciously know that either of the two will definitely help us to reduce or even get rid of the politics that is solely based on religious prejudice in this country. It helped Kaduna

