Nkechi Blessing Blasts Reno Omokri For Comparing Her & Tonto Dikeh To Tinubu

Tinubu is just behaving like Tonto Dikeh and Nkechi Blessing. Like a woman who was promised marriage and jilted and is now exploding and exposing the jilter. Buhari don buy market. He either builds another ‘other room’ for Tinubu, or marry him as promised!

And the curious thing is that Buhari has not yet cheated Bola Tinubu, and Tinubu attacked him. Why did he not wait until after the primaries before attacking Buhari? Now, he has given Buhari an excuse not to support him. I thought Bola Tinubu knew how to play politics. I was wrong. Very wrong!

Tinubu is letting tantrums spoil what could have been a home run for him at the APC primaries. How can you go and call a Yoruba Governor ‘eleyi’ to his face? Yoruba that love respect? Vice President Yemi Osinbajo must be dancing with his RCCG political directorate!

Actress Nkechi Blessing has reacted to a post by Reno Omokri comparing Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent actions to her and Tonto Dike.

I use to think you have sense,but it’s obvious you lack common sense..why put me in this context in the first place? Welcome to Nigeria when a relationship Ends,automatically it’s the man that left the woman…I for like talk more but instagram guidelines won’t allow..Mr Reno leave my name out of your mouth..no let God P#nish you�� #respectfully

