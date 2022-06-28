Nnamdi Kanu Calls For Calm In The South-East (Video, Photo)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zuOvBB1Pto

Nnamdi Kanu calls for calm and a peaceful atmosphere in the Southeast in light of recent upsurge in insecurity within the region and neighbouring states.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: