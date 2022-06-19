NNPP-LP Alliance: Obi Or Kwankwaso Can Accept To Be Vice – Agbo Major

The national publicity secretary of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Agbo Major, has said alliance talks between the party and the Labour Party (LP) are progressing smoothly and Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is currently the presidential candidate of the NNPP may accept being Peter Obi’s running mate.

Obi is the presidential candidate of the LP and there have been speculations in some quarters that he might run a joint ticket with Kwankwaso as his running mate.

Asked to verify the proposed alliance, Major said talks were still ongoing and he wouldn’t want to speculate

He, however, said Kwankwaso or Obi could accept being each other’s vice.

Major, who spoke to Daily Trust on Sunday via phone said, “By the time we are done with the discussions, Nigerians will be happy, whichever way it turns out to be.”



https://dailytrust.com/nnpp-lp-alliance-kwankwaso-can-deputise-obi

