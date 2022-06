Alhamdu Lillahi for Allah’s mercy.

I just ended a visit to His Excellency Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Head of State. He is out of hospital in a London apartment and apparently in no serious condition.

He was his jovial self, maintaining a keen interest in developments back at home in Nigeria. Please, no cause for alarm.



https://twitter.com/GarShehu/status/1538936303567478784?t=UgvBZuGOwM7iKX2eNNXIQw&s=19

