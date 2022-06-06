No One Is Allowed To Visit My House Or Office Without A PVC — Peter Okoye

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has said no one is allowed to visit his house or office without a Permanent Voters Card(PVC), IGBERETV reports.

According to him, Nigerians including his management team and entourage must get it right this time by voting out bad leaders.

He wrote on Twitter;

“I have just instructed my security and my management that No one is allowed to visit my house or my office without showing there PVC! This also include my management team and entourage! No PVC! No Visits and Travels!…We must get it right this time and vote out bad leaders.”



https://twitter.com/PeterPsquare/status/1533784775726620672?t=Swp9vkF9fq4CSDxLPW3CGg&s=19

