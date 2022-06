https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3PdvprMJeU

A Catholic priest in Jos today denied entry to members of his parish without PVC. Those without PVC were not allowed to participate in Mass.

In a video now trending,he reminded that series of announcements were made stating “NO PVC,No MASS”and justified his actions on the grounds that Christian faithfuls don’t take elections seriously thereby justifying his actions.

Source: https://youtube.com/shorts/d1jgCTaMYjA?feature=share

