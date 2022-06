When asking for help from someone been monetary assistance….if you don’t have to give or don’t want to…I prefer been ignored.

no need writing me back.

just read and ignore.

trust me I respect you more.

But writing me back to tell me lies you don’t have, when you and I know you do is painful and annoying.

So tell me guys which do you prefer?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related