Nollywood Actor, Chidi Mokeme’s Younger Sister & Cousin Are Dead (Photos)

Actor Chidi Mokeme is completely devastated over the death of two of his sisters in barely a week.

Sharing a collage of their photos on Instagram moments ago, the actor announced the sad news and revealed that it has been crazy couple of days for the family.

Gone Too Soon!

It’s been a crazy couple of days as our family mourns the loss and transition of our angels.

It is with profound sadness that I share with you the untimely and unfortunate passing of my immediate younger sister Ebele Mokeme Uche-Nwene, who would have been 48yrs next month and My Cousin Nicole Mokeme, 35.

While Ebele lost her battle to illness, Nicole was killed by a hit-and-run driver. May their spirit-filled souls rest eternally in the Lord, and I solicit your prayers for Ebele’s young twins, Nicole’s daughter, our family, my mum, Nicole’s parents, and the loved ones and friends they left behind. I’m compelled to share this information because Nicole’s killer is still out there on the loose.

The Maine State Police, and the Maine Department of Public Safety are in search of the hit-and-run vehicle described as a 2016 black BMW X3 SUV with Maine license plates 5614WM and is registered to 35yr old Raymond Lester of Portland.

The Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle. If you see the vehicle, or have any reliable information, please call the Maine Police Department immediately.



