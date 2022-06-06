Northern Govs’ Position On Power Shift To South Subject To Buhari’s Nod – Badaru

Abubakar Badaru, governor of Jigawa state, says the decision of northern governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to back power shift to the south is subject to the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

After a meeting on Saturday, governors from the region asked Buhari to look toward the southern presidential hopefuls when considering his successor in the ruling party.

They asked the northern presidential hopefuls in the APC to withdraw from the race in national interest.

A statement issued after the meeting also stated that Badaru has withdrawn from the race “to contribute to this patriotic quest”.

Speaking to BBC Hausa on Sunday, Badaru said the discussion among the northern governors during the meeting is still a proposal to be sent to the president for approval.

The governor added that he will only withdraw from the presidential race if Buhari gives his consent for power to be shifted to the south.

“It is true, northern governers, about 11 of them, myself included, discussed the issue and looked at the situation. We concluded to advise Buhari that given the situation, it will be better to cede the candidature to the south,” Badaru said.

“That was the reason why three people were nominated; the governors of Kebbi, Plateau and Nassarawa states to go and meet Buhari to discuss the issue. If he agrees with it, it will be implemented. Otherwise, if he has a better proposal, he should give it to us in his capacity as our father and we as his children.

“So I was surprised to hear that a communique has been issued with the signature of people, which in all honesty was a proposal meant to be taken to Baba. If he agrees with it, it will be implemented and if doesn’t agree, we will continue with any proposal he puts forward since all of us, the northern governors are loyal to Buhari and whatever he says, God willing we will do it. All of us who were present in that meeting, none of us will disagree with Buhari if he says anything. But we discussed among ourselves, seeing the situation the country, and agreed to present that proposal.

“I am not in a position to withdraw until I hear what Buhari says. If he says we should go ahead with a contest, we will go ahead. If he says we should withdraw and take the candidature to the south, we will do so and be in the vanguard to convince others from the north to drop their ambition because Baba says it should go to the south. However, if Baba said we should continue we will continue.”

The APC presidential primary is slated for June 6 to June 8.



https://www.thecable.ng/badaru-northern-governors-position-on-power-shift-to-south-subject-to-buharis-nod/amp

