Not All Bosses Are Horrible

Good Morning Nairalanders…

I woke up with a happy heart,. and Guess what?? I’ve been promoted to my Boss position (HOD) while my boss has also moved up to (MP).

I’ve decided to send an appreciation letter to her + a super Hamper.

Check out the content of the message below,

Dear Boss,

How time flies, just like yesterday, I could remember that year, 2016 it was! when you gave me a very important career advice “” It’s better you accept the pay like that for a start than going home to start all over””. This was after my Service year with COMPANY ABC. Here I am today, living up to my career dreams, with your help. It’s an incredible work experience to work under a boss whose skills and talents are notable. I get to learn something new from you every single day! Thank you for showing me how a great leader leads, I am so proud to be led forward by a person who is not only industry-renowned but is also an amazing boss, a mother of three looking sweet 16. Saying “thank you” is not enough for me to express how grateful I am for your support over the years. You are my mentor, and everything I have achieved to date is because of you.

I am thrilled to be among the ‘Junior staff’ whom the management recognized productive, thus a promotion that comes with an incredible salary increment. I appreciate the role you played in helping me get there. Its only normal and fair for me to replicate same by making sure your MP dream is achieved. The road may be rough, target may be increased, pressure may mount but I want you to know that I will always be there to making sure all these are achieved. I promise to work hard and smart to maintain the confidence and trust you have shown in me over the years. I consider myself truly honoured to have you as my boss.

From the dept of my heart I say Thank you Ma.!

Cheers….

NB

she hasn’t received her promotional letter yet, but its crystal clear sooner or later, she will as she has already been taking the role of acting MP.

For those seeking for promotion in their respective place of work, I pray God Grant your heart desires, for those still believing God for their dream Job, I pray from this moment, your Job locate you in Jesus Mighty Name.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related