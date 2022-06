Pics 1

Ingredients.

Pics 2.

Combined the cornedbeef, black pepper, onions, garlic and soy sauce with a little bit of cornflour. Mixed together and added to heated oil to stir fry.

Pics 3.

Added the parboil noodles, seasoning and sweet corn to the stir fried corned beef.

Pics 4.

Noodles ready and served.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related