Nothing Wrong With Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Disciples Of Jagaban

Supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu have said that they did not see any thing wrong with Muslim-Muslim ticket which has generated alot of reactions across political divides in the country in recent times.

The supporters group under the auspices of Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ) said though Tinubu is a Muslim, picking a fellow Muslim as his running mate does not prevent good governance to endure.

In a Statement on Monday, the National Coordinator of DOJ, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje said the country needed good governance, not religious or ethnic representative.

This was even as the Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), North West zone, Elder Sunday Oibe told Daily Sun in an interview that those losing sleep over Muslim Muslim ticket do not have Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

Elder Oibe said there was no need for anybody to panic over Muslim Muslim ticket since every electorate has the rights to vote for whoever he desires to lead the country through secret ballot.

According to CAN Scribe, “We should not lose sleep over Muslim Muslim ticket, Christian Christian ticket or even Pagan Pagan ticket because we have our PVC to vote whoever we so wish to lead us. It is your rights to vote out anybody that you know that he or she will not protect your interest. The 2023 election is going to be a decider in the history of Nigeria, and those who are saying that a particular presidential candidate should pick a Muslim Muslim ticket have an agenda”.

But for Tinnitus supporters, “Ability to deliver good governance and manage the office of the Vice President, particularly the economy should guide the choice Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s running mate rather than ethic or religious consideration.

“This is the position of the Disciples of Jagaban after our due consideration of the recent events and reactions trailing the attempt by the APC candidate in picking his running mate.

“We all know that management of economy is domiciled in the office of the vice president, who heads the National Economic Council.

“It’s obvious that those introducing religion or ethnicity into the issue don’t really love APC to win election, because primordial sentiments will never win election. Only popular candidate with requisite pedigree wins election, not the one who can speak and mesmerise people with big grammar.

“APC must not mind wailers and critics being sponsored by the opposition whose ultimate goal is to see APC lose election by choosing a running mate that cannot deliver votes for the party.

Those wailers are simply propagating falsehood to favour their distorted political agenda.

“Today, even if Tinubu out of sentiment and social media noise chooses a son of a particular region, they still won’t vote for him, hence, APC should not be swayed by the ‘noise of market’. The same way, if Atiku chooses his running mate from a particular region in the South, voters in that region may still not vote him.

“No one can undo his/her past. At this critical moment in the country, we know the past of all the contestants, consequently, their past and their pedigree to deliver vote must be considered.

We must not repeat the mistake of the past where a VP was chosen on the basis of religious sentiment. Imagine what would been the situation, if the likes of Bola Tinubu had been in charge of our economy in the last seven years.

“Let the propagandists realise they cannot manipulate the masses with sheer sentiments again; the past contributions to the security, economic and human development of Nigerians should form the basis of the criteria to choose our next Vice President.

“Enough is enough of allowing primordial sentiments to rob us of our best. Masses have suffered a lot in this country; we bear the brunt of the security challenges and economic crises.

“So, in the current political environment, there will be no room for empty political promises.

Similarly, a running mate should not just be picked because he had been a governor from the North East. Questions must be asked: how did he meet his State as a governor? What positive changes did he achieve? What challenges did he resolve and in what situation did he leave the State?

“It’s surprising to see the same suffering Nigerians agitating and supporting candidates based on political affiliation, religion and ethnicity, rather than their history of performance and capacity of the candidate.

“And if we may ask, in what way did South-South benefit from Goodluck Jonathan’s presidency? How well has the North or Northwest benefitted from Buhari’s presidency? Again, how has the Southwest benefitted from the vice presidency of Pastor Yemi Osinbajo?

“Nigerians should therefore not allow poverty, sentiments or political affiliation to make them turn their faces away from the best among the contestants.

“Another uncommon opportunity has now come for Nigerians to choose a President, let’s keep all kinds of sentiments away and choose the best for ourselves”.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/2023-we-see-nothing-wrong-with-muslim-muslim-ticket-tinubus-supporters-say/

