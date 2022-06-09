NOVA Y70: Huawei Launches Its Entry-Level Phone With The Longest Battery Life

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) today announced the launch of the HUAWEI nova Y70 – Huawei’s latest entry-level phone with the longest battery life. A new member that diversifies the HUAWEI nova Y Series. The latter is designed to let more consumers enjoy the profound user experience of Huawei products at a friendlier price point.

With a colossal battery capacity of 6000mAh and 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge users will ensure they’re always doing what they love without unnecessary breaks. The expansive and gorgeous 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display provides users with an immersive multimedia experience. While the solid 48MP AI Triple camera system and 128GB internal storage are the icing on the cake.

The HUAWEI nova Y70 is available in in three colours: Pearl White , Crystal Blue, and Midnight Black and will be available for pre-order in Nigeria starting 1st June 2022 when you make a deposit of N5,000 and get a N10,000 deduction during purchase from Huawei Official Website.

6000mAh long-lasting battery powered by 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge

The HUAWEI nova Y70 is equipped with a long-lasting battery of 6000mAh (typical value) that can last 3 days on a single full charge. The smartphone also stands out among other devices at the same price point with support of 22.5W (10V/2.25A) HUAWEI SuperCharge which allows for three hours of continuous video playback on just a ten-minute charge.

6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display for wider view

The HUAWEI nova Y70 features a 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display. Whether it is images, videos, or gaming, the HUAWEI nova Y70 can display more content at a larger size. The display has a high screen ratio and narrow notch, adopting the classic flat screen with a single punch hole in the middle to present a simple yet stylish design. In addition, the screen ratio of the HUAWEI nova Y70 is 90.26% where the large screen brings users an immersive visual experience when gaming and watching videos.

The smartphone’s screen also supports an industry-leading 10-point Multi-touch technology to provide a fast response even when the user is making multi-finger gestures delivering an immersive gaming experience especially for shooting games. To reduce the burden on users’ eyes, HUAWEI nova Y70 has designed smart dimming, luminous screen, and e-book mode as well as a video quality enhancement feature to further improve the user’s viewing experience. Moreover, users can take screenshots easily with knuckle gestures.

Seize the moment with an AI Triple Camera

HUAWEI nova Y70 is equipped with an AI Triple Camera, sporting a 48MP High-res Main Camera, a 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. Thanks to the f/1.8 aperture of the 48MP High-res Main Camera, it brings in more light when shooting. Coupled with the optimised Huawei algorithms, the HUAWEI nova Y70 greatly enhances the quality of captured images, ensuring every shot is of optimal quality even shooting against the light, reduces noise, with a larger dynamic range, and improves the quality of images no matter you’re shooting portraits and scenery.

The 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera helps you easily fit more content in one shot, whether you are capturing landscapes or group photos.

The HUAWEI nova Y70 is also equipped with a 2MP Depth Camera works in tandem with the newly developed Bokeh algorithm to blur the background, allowing the subject of your shot to stand out. The Bokeh effect not only highlights the subject, but also accurately locates its distance and depth. When shooting, 3D imaging is achieved to bring out the protagonist of the shoot.

Free your space with 128GB large storage

HUAWEI nova Y70 guarantees stable performance, whether the user is playing games, watching videos, or taking pictures. In addition, the smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM capacity, keeping it smooth even when multiple apps are running at the same time. The HUAWEI nova Y70 comes with a standard 128GB storage capacity for users to easily store up to 170 episodes of a drama series, 20,000 high-quality songs and over 60 HD movies . To cater for users who need extra storage, the HUAWEI nova Y70 also supports up to 512GB storage capacity when using MicroSD cards , allowing users to store everything in their phone freely. It is also equipped with EROFTS super file compression technology to easily download the user’s favourite songs, videos, and games.

AppGallery: Trusted, innovative, easy to use and secure

The trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova Y70 where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps.

https://consumer.huawei.com/ng/phones/nova-y70/

