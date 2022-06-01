“Now, The Real Work Begins”: Atiku Abubakar Receives PDP Certificate Of Return (Pics)

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has presented a Certificate of Return to the Party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The former Vice President won the Presidential ticket during a Special National Convention held in Abuja on May 28 and 29, 2022, after scoring 371 votes to beat 11 other aspirants.

The event took place at the Wadata Plaza Secretariat of the Party and was well attended.

Atiku reacts:

The love and unity shown by Governors of our great party, the PDP, my worthy co-aspirants, the NWC, our leaders past and present, stakeholders and party faithful and supporters at the collection of my Certificate of Return as the PDP Presidential candidate gives me and assurance of a better tomorrow. Now, the real work begins. -AA



Atiku Abubakar, GCON

