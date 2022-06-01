NPFL: Rivers United Faces Plateau United Today (Potential Title Decider)

Rivers united vs Plateau united wed.1 June 2022: NPFL potential title decider

With just eight ( games to the end of the 2021/2022 NPFL season we have the biggest game in our hand which could potentially decide the title winner.

The match between Rivers united and Plateau united on wed 1 June 2022 will pahaps be the biggest match of the NPFL 2021/2022 season.

The match is between table toppers Rivers united and the 2nd team on the log and title chaser’s Plateau united.

The game has all the billing of a top notch match, where the winner looks almost set to win the league.

For plateau united they have maintain there chase for the top prize consistently. In their last game they whitewashed Enugu Rangers 4-0 to seed a big signal to Rivers united that they are ready to fight to the end just like Liverpool chased Manchester city to the last day.

It will also be recalled that plateau united was the the team that ended Rivers united unbeaten run this season when they handed them their first lost of the season when they meet at Jos last stanza However their last 4 away games have not been too excellent as they have lost all.

On the side of the Rivers united, heir chase for the title this season has been in no doubt as they have shown enough character that they really want to win the title this season. With the way they have gone about their game this season. Especially winning away games for free.

Their last match on Sunday against Dakada united was a clear testimony where even on the 90th minute they still have to score to win away 2-3 to maintain 7 points clear on the top of the log.

For their home games they have made the adokiye amiesimaka stadium a fortress where their last game they whitewashed MFM 5-0.

So with 8 games to go, this is the real deal because, if plateau united wins they will cut Rivers united lead to 4 points and bost their chance to win the title. But if Revers united wins they will go ten points clear and surely have one hand on the title. And knowing fully well that their detinity is in their hands they will not want any slip up.

Indeed this is the elclassico of this season for Nigeria league.

Let’s go there

Source: Robosky02

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related