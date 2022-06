It was a pleasure to receive His Excellency Nyesom Wike in the company of notable leaders and officials of our great party, @OfficialPDPNig, at my residence today.

I am proud of the promises that this spirit of camaraderie holds for our party as a united front that guarantees victory in the next election to rescue the country. -AA

https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1532076810326122496?t=CFPipmqRMty-O7pTfwGrTQ&s=19

