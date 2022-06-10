Obi Cubana, Val Ozigbo, Others At Unveiling Of Castro Cubana Lounge (Photos)

Night of Glamour As Obi Cubana, Val Ozigbo, Others Light Up Abuja At Official Unveiling Of Castro Cubana Lounge

It was a night of fun and excitement on June 2, 2022 as the popular Grand Cubana Hotel located in the Jabi area of Abuja came to spotlight.

It was the official unveiling of the Castro Lounge, a tastefully furnished lounge in the hotel which has state-of-the-art technology to guarantee the comfort and security of guests.

Among those at the event include former PDP governorship candidate in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, the chairman Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana and many other notable personalities.

Among them include, entertainment and business icons, diplomats, and many more.

The chairman of Cubana Group, Socialite Obi Cubana expressed gratitude to guests for gracing the unveiling of the new lounge.

He said the company is poised to redefining comfort in the hospitality industry.

